Taleqan has untapped potential for ecotourism, official says

TEHRAN – Taleqan, a rural district in Alborz province near the capital Tehran, holds considerable potential to become an ecotourism hub of the country, Alborz’s deputy tourism chief has said.

“Due to its favorable climate and historical background, Taleqan can serve as an ecotourism center for the province and the country,” Shahram Ali-Mohammadi said on Monday.

“Taleqan tourism is not about visiting a modern city, but about seeing an old and traditional rural area, so travelers here tend to learn about the culture and traditions of the region and stay in local places instead of luxury hotels,” the official explained.

The aim is to make the tourist stay more traditional so that the rural lifestyle of the people and traditional culture are more visible to tourists, as well as local products being used during the stay, he added.

Developing tourism in the region will lead to economic prosperity, he noted.

As a four-season country with pristine and beautiful nature in different parts of the country, Iran has a lot to offer nature lovers and eco-tourists. Eco-lodge units in rural areas and the heart of nature, away from the hustle and bustle of the city, smoke, and pollution, could free people from the chaos and turmoil of modern life.

In recent years, several historical mansions and rural houses across the country have been repurposed into eco-lodge units to attract more domestic and foreign tourists.

The houses represent the indigenous culture, local customs, traditions, and stories, while the guests are served delicious food with local ingredients.

The growing tendency of tourists to experience indigenous and local cultures has made them want to get closer to natural and indigenous living conditions, experiencing the old-fashioned way of life, considering that staying in these eco-lodge units is much cheaper than other accommodation centers.

Iran’s tourism body said in 2018 that 2,000 eco-lodges will be constructed nationwide until 2021. Experts say each eco-lodge unit generates jobs for seven to eight people on average so the scheme could create 160,000 jobs.

Having a very diverse natural setting, Iran offers varied excursions to nature lovers. Sightseers may live with a nomad or rural family or enjoy an independent stay. The country is home to abundant historical mansions, caravanserais, bathhouses, madrasas, and other massive monuments, which can buttress its budding tourism and hospitality sectors if managed appropriately and refurbished properly.

