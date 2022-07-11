Biden waging psychological warfare to impose commitments beyond JCPOA: MP

TEHRAN – A member of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee has said that the United States is waging psychological warfare on Iran with the purpose of imposing commitments that are beyond the 2015 nuclear deal.

Commenting on U.S. President Joe Biden’s opinion article published by the Washington Post, Jalil Rahimi Jahan Abadi said Biden is under pressure from the American public because former President Donald Trump had said that he was the only one who can bring Iran back to the negotiating table in a matter of two weeks, but he failed to do so.

“Biden also stated in his slogans that he is a man of interaction and dialogue and has the ability to revive the JCPOA and without a doubt, he can reach an agreement with the Iranians,” the lawmaker told ICANA, referring to the acronym for the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, or the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). “However, it can be seen that a lot of time has passed, but they have not been able to impose commitments beyond the JCPOA on Iran and have actually failed.”

Pointing out that Biden does not have an answer for American public opinion, he continued, “Therefore, instead of making a practical impact on the negotiations, or causing a positive impact in the international arena, such positions are aimed at reducing the pressure on the Democrats on the eve of the upcoming elections in this country.”

Stating that the Islamic Republic has abandoned its previous voluntary commitments, he added, “Based on this, we are witnessing further enrichment, installation of new advanced centrifuges, etc. from our country.”

The lawmaker stated, “The aforementioned measures show that Biden's efforts have not yielded any results, therefore, by proposing such positions and political maneuvers, they only want to moderate the internal atmosphere of America.”

In the meantime, one should not forget that Biden is willing to create psychological warfare against Iran in order to force Tehran to accept obligations that are beyond the JCPOA, he remarked.



