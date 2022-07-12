TPO to offer incentive packages to exporters of electrical industry

TEHRAN - Head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) has announced his organization’s plan to prepare and offer incentive packages to the exporters of electrical equipment and products in the country.

The official made the announcement in a meeting with the board members of Iran Electrical Industry Syndicate, the TPO portal reported on Monday.

According to Alireza Peyman-Pak, TPO is planning to provide special incentives to the exporters active in the electrical industry, saying: “We are ready to support the exporters of this industry in the form of holding international exhibitions and providing guarantee fund services.”

EF/MA