Amir Abdollahian meets Italian Senate foreign affairs committee chief

TEHRAN- On Monday evening, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian held talks with the head of the Italian Senate Commission for Foreign Affairs and Immigration in Rome, where they discussed bilateral, regional, and international issues.

During his conversations with Stefania Craxi, Amir Abdollahian emphasized the importance of the two nations' parliaments in fostering the growth of their ties by approving their respective agreements of cooperation and urged the Italian parliament to expedite this process.

The Iranian foreign minister also pointed to the developments in Ukraine, stating that his country favors political dialogue and a resolution to the Ukraine war.

The senior Iranian diplomat also emphasized the significance of providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Amir Abdollahian noted that Iran has discussed this with representatives from the Russian and Ukrainian governments.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, and the lifting of the anti-Tehran sanctions were also two other topics covered by the Iranian foreign minister.

In order to secure a good and lasting deal, he said, Iran has put forth good initiatives. He expected the U.S. administration to respond to Iran’s efforts by adopting a realistic stance.

The top Italian senator, in turn, stated that Iran's perspectives on the Ukraine situation and the negotiations to lift the sanctions are crucial.

Craxi also emphasized the want for more stable situation all throughout the world.