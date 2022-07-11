Iran FM visits Italy, says Tehran seeks natural share in energy market

TEHRAN — Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, who left Tehran for Rome on Monday morning, met with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

Reportedly, the two chief diplomats discussed bilateral, regional and international developments.

A delegation was accompanying Amir Abdollahian to Italy.

Upon arrival, Amir Abdollahian said, “The trip to Italy is done at the invitation of the foreign minister of this country. We had consultations and talks twice in New York and Munich. Pursuing political, economic and commercial cooperation is one of the main goals of this trip, and various programs have been put on the agenda for these goals.”

The visit comes at a delicate time as the United States and Iran are under pressure, especially by the European Union, to resurrect the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Top negotiators from Iran and the United States held indirect talks in Doha, Qatar’s capital, on June 28-29. The talks were mediated by EU coordinator Enrique Mora.

A few days after the Doha talks, EU foreign policy chief telephoned Amir Abdollahian insisting on the need to revive the JCPOA.

Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator has said he is in contact with Mora about possible new rounds of talks.

Iran must enjoy full economic advantage from JCPOA

In his meeting with the Italian foreign minister, Amir Abdollahian said, “We want the JCPOA to work well. We seriously want a good and lasting agreement and we believe that Iran should be able to take full economic benefit from the JCPOA. The U.S. should understand this fact well regarding guarantees.”

He added Tehran has always presented new initiatives to revitalize the agreement. However, the foreign minister said, the Americans have not acted “correctly” and “rationally”.

They should make their understanding of the subject realistic, Amir Abdollahian suggested.

For his part, Di Mario emphasized that Italy and the European Union are interested in the negotiations regarding the return of all parties to the JCPOA and that Italy is ready to play a positive role in this regard.

“Natural share in energy market”

Amir Abdollahian also stated that Iran is interested in having its natural share in the energy market and thereby helping the international community.

The comments by Iran’s chief diplomat comes as the global market is facing high oil prices due to the Western sanctions on Russia for its war on Ukraine.

“Good opportunity”

In the meeting, the Italian foreign minister also considered the visit of his Iranian counterpart to Rome to be of great importance in the current state of international developments and evaluated it as a good opportunity to expand bilateral relations.

Amir Abdollahian also expressed his interest in exchange of goods and technology between Iran and Italy, calling the current situation “a suitable opportunity for both sides to expand trade.”

The Iranian foreign minister also suggested the private sectors of the two countries to deepen economic and commercial cooperation.

Italy’s chief diplomat also said stated that Italian companies are interested in continuing their economic activities in Iran.

Amir Abdollahian says ‘diplomacy is not a one-way street’

After his meeting with the Italian counterpart, the Iranian foreign minister wrote it is because of Iran’s initiatives that the “window of diplomacy” is still open to possibly put the JCPOA on the right track.

“If window of diplomacy is still open, that's because of Iran's dynamic initiatives,” Amir Abdollahian tweeted.

The chief diplomat went on to say that U.S. President Joe Biden cannot impose Washington’s views on Iran by making accusations and slapping sanctions against Iran.

“@POTUS cannot impose US' one-sided views through accusation & sanction. Diplomacy is not a one-way street,” the foreign minister remarked.

Amir Abdollahian insisted on Iran’s long-held position for revitalizing the nuclear deal, saying, “Reaching final agreement needs US' acceptance of realities, flexibility & initiatives.”