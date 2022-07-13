Ardabil seeks national recognition for historical pieces of porcelain

TEHRAN – Ardabil tourism directorate has put forward pieces of historical porcelain as candidates for inclusion in the national list for cultural heritage.

“We have commenced preliminary work to register ten pieces of porcelain in the national cultural heritage list,” Ardabil’s deputy tourism chief said on Wednesday.

They are being kept at the [UNESCO-registered] Sheikh Safi al-din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble, the official said.

“Covered with blue and white coating, the pieces of chinaware have been restored and cleaned… And they will be documented soon,”

Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble is a microcosm of Sufism where arrays of harmonious sun-scorched domes, well-preserved and richly-ornamented facades and interiors, and, above all, an atmosphere of peace and tranquility have all made a must-see stopover while traversing northwest Iran.

The ensemble is named after Sheikh Safi al-Din Ardebili (1253-1334), who was a Sufi philosopher and leader of Islamic mystic practices. It embodies the essence of Sufi traditions by having a microcosmic ‘city’, which embraces a mosque, a madrasa, a library, a cistern, a bathhouse, kitchens, and a hospital, as well as religious houses amongst others. The place also boasts a remarkable collection of antique artifacts.

Developed between the early 16th century and the end of the 18th century, this place of spiritual retreat enjoys principal elements of traditional Iranian architecture to make the best use of existing space for accommodating a variety of functions.

AFM