What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Artworks in various media by Ahad Vatani, Aidin Qeshlaqi, Pardis Tabasinejad, Reza Alizadeh, Tahereh Samadi, Behnush Forutan and several other artists are currently on view in an exhibition at Shokuh Gallery.

Entitled “Tiger”, the exhibit will continue until August 1 at the gallery located at 19 Amir Nuri Alley, North Salimi St. off Andarzgu Blvd.

Multimedia

* Artists in different media, including Nahid Tafreshi, Nilufar Farhadi, Aria Homami, Parisa Mohammadi, Mitra Akhtar and Setayesh Qorbani, are displaying their latest artworks in an exhibition at Ehsan Gallery.

The exhibit named “Review” will run until July 20 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.



Painting

* Golestan Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Matin Mohaqqeq.

The exhibition will run until July 27 at the gallery that can be found at 34 Kamasai St. in the Darus neighborhood.

* Paintings by Mina Naderi are currently on view in an exhibition at Vaali Gallery.

The exhibit will continue until July 26 at the gallery located at 72 Khoddami St., Vanak Sq.

* An exhibition of paintings by Ali Qaemi is currently underway at Asar Gallery.

The exhibit will run until July 22 at the gallery located at No. 16 Barforushan St., Iranshahr St.

* Raheleh Nuravar is showcasing her latest paintings in an exhibition at Mohsen Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Agnosia” runs until July 24 at the gallery located at 42 East Mina Blvd., Naji St., off Zafar St.

* A collection of paintings by Mina Sufi is on view in an exhibition at Naqsh-e Jahan Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until July 20 at the gallery located at 9 Ayatollah Mahmudi St. in the Niavaran neighborhood.



Photo

* Silk Road Gallery is playing host to an online exhibition of photographs by Maryam Takhtkeshian.

The exhibit will run until July 22 at http://www.silkroadartgallery.com.



Sculpture/painting

* An exhibition of sculptures and paintings by Parviz Loyfollahi is currently underway at Vista Gallery.

Entitled “The Impromptu Separation”, the exhibition will run until July 25 at the gallery located at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.



Illustration

* Maral Dehqani, Morteza Yazdani, Atefeh Fotuhi, Zahra Maddah, Behnush Sotudeh and several other artists are displaying their latest illustrations in an exhibition at Laleh Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Purification” will run until July 24 at the gallery located on Fatemi St., off Laleh Park.

* Shalman Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of illustrations by Nazanin Qadami, Zeinab Qazi, Narges Vafadar, Hamid Bahrami and several other artists.

Entitled “Portrayal”, the showcase will run until July 25 at the gallery located at 27 Kavusi Alley, West Rudbar St., off Mirdamad Blvd.

MMS/YAW

