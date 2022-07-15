Biden trip to region casts doubt over U.S. commitment to diplomacy

TEHRAN – During his visit to Israel, U.S. President Joe Biden did little to rein in his hosts’ belligerence toward Iran and spoke in such a way as to signal Washington’s readiness to use force against Iran.

But American-Israeli bluster failed to intimidate Iran as it remains unflappable and unflinching. In what appeared to be a measured response to Israeli-American threats against Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian underlined Iran’s readiness for continuing indirect nuclear talks with the U.S. while expressing confidence that threats coming out of Jerusalem will not cause Iran to lose valor.

During his visit to Jerusalem, President Biden signed a document called “The Jerusalem U.S.-Israel Strategic Partnership Joint Declaration,” which makes two references to Iran in the context of the U.S.’s commitment to preserving Israel’s security.

The Declaration accused Iran of pursuing nuclear weapons and highlighted a U.S. commitment to “use all elements of its national power to ensure” that Iran does not acquire nuclear weapons. Needless to say, Iran has long said that it does not seek such weapons. But this commitment clearly shows the extent to which the Biden administration fell under the influence of the Israeli regime, which settles for nothing other than a U.S. military action against Iran. In fact, this was conveyed by Israeli officials to the Biden administration. They told Biden that the U.S. should threaten Iran with military action.

Despite all this, Iran remained patient and calm. Amir Abdollahian said Iran is still ready to reach a deal with the U.S., one that would be “good, strong, and lasting.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will robustly and logically continue its path of achieving sustainable economic development and trying to remove sanctions with dignity. We will never back down from the inalienable rights of the great Iranian nation,” he said on Twitter. “Our goal is to reach a good, strong, and lasting deal. Undoubtedly, the White House and Zionism’s puppeteering in the region will make us more determined.”

In addition, Iran expressed readiness to respond to any aggression. Iranian President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi has warned the Americans that Iran is now stronger than ever. “I tell the Americans and their allies in the region that the great nation of Iran does not accept any insecurity and crisis in the region and any mistakes committed in this region will receive a decisive and regretful response,” he said, addressing the people of Kermanshah on Thursday.

Also, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesman for Iran’s Armed Forces, gave a scathing response to Biden's remarks that he will use force against Iran as a “last resort.”

“The use of the term ‘last resort’ to force by the failed American president and the helpless prime minister of the fake Zionist regime (Yair Lapid) could be attributed to psychological war, hallucinations and sleepiness of them, which are not unprecedented,” the military official said.

Iran and the U.S. recently held indirect talks in Doha, Qatar, after talks in Vienna over reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), failed to yield results. After the Doha talks, the U.S. started blaming Iran, but Iran said the U.S. failed to positively interact with the initiatives put forth by the Iranian negotiators.