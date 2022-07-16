Tehran Oil Refinery to be upgraded into petro-refinery

TEHRAN - Manager of operations at Tehran Oil Refining Company has announced the company’s plan for upgrading the refinery into a petro-refinery in order to expand its products basket, Shana reported.

Mostafa Tehrani stated that Tehran Oil Refining Company has taken fundamental measures to maintain, improve and increase the quality of its products.

Changing the water supply source of the refinery, upgrading the refinery’s power grid, and upgrading the cathodic protection system of the refinery are among the measures taken in the movement towards becoming a petro-refinery, according to the official.

Mentioning the company’s new project to cut dependence on the Thran city’s drinking water supply, the official said: “This company was dependent on the drinking water supply of the city of Tehran for its operation, however, considering the water crisis in the capital, we decided to define a project to use the water supplied from the treatment plant in southern Tehran instead of using drinking water.”

Therefore, in the near future, a fundamental step will be taken in the direction of achieving sustainability by utilizing the southern Tehran water treatment plan for industrial water, Tehrani added.

Referring to the significant measures taken to improve the refinery’s cathodic protection system and move in the direction of becoming a petro-refinery, the operations manager of Tehran Oil Refining Company stated: “We do not have a plan to increase the capacity of the units, our effort is to increase the quality of the products by using the maximum available capacity of the company. Our most important action in this regard has been the construction and launch of the CCR project with the aim of improving the quality of our gasoline output.”

“We have also started primary studies on a project for converting heavy products into chemical and petrochemical products; With the launch of this project, while increasing the refinery’s octane output, the benzene production will decrease,” he said.

Tehran Oil Refinery is a non-integrated refinery owned by the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC) located in southern Tehran. The refinery, which started operations in 1969, has a processing capacity of 250,000 barrels per day.

