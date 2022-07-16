TPO considers launching medical equipment export consortium

TEHRAN – Head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) has stressed the need for establishing a consortium of medical equipment exporters in order to increase the quality and export capacity of the products made in this sector, the TPO portal reported.

Alireza Peyman-Pak made the remarks during a visit to a knowledge-based medical equipment production company in Tehran on Saturday.

The TPO head’s visit to the mentioned company comes as, during Peyman-Pak’s recent visit to Serbia, the authorities of this country had expressed interest in the import of knowledge-based products, especially medical equipment from Iran.

Peyman-Pak said Eastern European countries can be a gateway for the entry of Iranian products into the European Union, adding: “Meanwhile, the formation of a medical equipment export consortium will ensure the presence of qualified traders and companies in the destination markets to promote and maintain Iran's reputation and brand.”

During the visit to the company, the official emphasized the government's complete support for the production and export of knowledge-based products.

He further stressed Serbia’s interest in trade with Iran and said: “Trade Promotion Organization is doing everything in its power for the presence of knowledge-based companies in new and green markets like Serbia.”

The TPO head also announced reaching an agreement with Russia’s Sberbank to support joint production of knowledge-based products in Russia and called this an effective step to solve the problems of knowledge-based product manufacturers to be present in other countries.

He stressed the need to remove obstacles to the production and export of knowledge-based products and said: “Today, various countries have realized the quality of Iranian knowledge-based products, and for this reason, in meetings and negotiations, they demand imports, joint investments, and launching production lines in their countries.”

Photo: TPO Head Alireza Peyman-Pak (C) visits a medical equipment manufacturing company in Tehran.