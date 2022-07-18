Omani trade delegation to visit Tehran next week

TEHRAN- An Omani trade delegation is scheduled to visit Iran in the next Iranian calendar week (starts on Saturday), Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari announced on Monday.

The official made the remarks while expressing his satisfaction with the results of many issues approved by the two countries’ joint economic committee.

As announced last month by the head of Iran-Oman Joint Chamber of Commerce, a special barter system will be established in trade between the two countries.

Mohsen Zarabi made the remarks pointing to the 145-percent growth in trade between the two countries in the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-May 21), as compared to the same period of time in the past year.

Zarabi has also said that the trade between Iran and Oman is expected to reach $2 billion by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2023).

MA/MA