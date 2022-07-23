Oman navy chief hails Iran’s indigenous defense technology

TEHRAN — The Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (CRNO) Rear Admiral Saif Bin Nasser Bin Mohsin Al Rahbi has praised Iran’s technological progress in defense industry, especially in maritime field.

The CRNO chief made the remarks in a meeting with Alireza Tangsiri, the commander of the IRGC Navy, on Friday.

What Iran has achieved in the field of defense accomplishments is a source of pride and honor for both countries, and Muscat hopes to be able to use the indigenous achievements of Tehran in the field of defense, Admiral al-Rahbi remarked.

Region’s security is provided by regional countries

Rear Admiral Saif Bin Nasser also emphasized that the foreigners in the region are only concerned about their own interests, noting that the security of the region is primarily provided by the countries of the region.

Admiral Al Rahbi also said that many countries are greedily looking to have access to this region’s resources, and there is no doubt that increasing the level of cooperation to strengthen security and stability in the region will limit the greed of foreigners.

Referring to the joint naval exercises between Iran and Oman, the commander of the Omani Navy added, “We are ready to cooperate with Iran in other areas of maritime security, including the transfer of joint experiences and naval exercises.”

IRGC Navy chief says presence of foreigners will only bring insecurity

The commander of the IRGC Navy also said an entrance of the Israeli regime in the Persian Gulf region will not result in anything other than sedition and creating insecurity.

The two navy chiefs discussed expanding bilateral cooperation and called for developing relations and cooperation in various military fields.

“Oman is considered a friend and brother of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Persian Gulf region and enjoys a special reputation among our neighbors,” Tangsiri said.

The commander of the IRGC Navy stated that the relations between the two countries and two nations are strong and based on the principle of brotherhood, adding that both Tehran and Muscat adhere to the principle of brotherhood and help each other in difficult times.

“We have a particular respect for all neighboring countries. We are brothers and we should not allow a regime that is aggressor, child killer and seditious to be present in this region,” Tangsiri reiterated.

He then pointed out that it is expected from all Islamic countries of the Persian Gulf region to raise the level of political, economic, and security interactions and communications to the highest level by strengthening and maintaining Islamic unity and regional synergy.

The rear admiral added, “We should benefit from the great blessing of the sea and use its rich resources in the best possible way.”

Tangsiri underlined that Iran believes that the presence of foreign forces will not help the security of the region and instead create an atmosphere of insecurity.

“We believe that the countries of the Persian Gulf region have the necessary capacity and power to maintain the security of this sensitive region themselves,” the IRGC navy commander reiterated.

Referring to Tehran's resolute support for all the oppressed in the world, especially the oppressed people of Palestine, the commander noted that the Israeli regime is the number one enemy of Muslims and it was created based on oppression and aggression.

The Tel Aviv regime does not spare any kind of oppression for its survival, he added, saying that it will soon be perished.

“We are on the belief that an entrance of the Israeli regime in the Persian Gulf region will not result in anything other than sedition and insecurity,” he underscored.

Admiral Tangsiri stated that cooperation between the navies of the two countries is on the rise, adding that holding joint exercises, maritime rescue exercises and joint drills in combating insecurity, smuggling of goods, livestock, fuel, narcotics, terrorism and piracy can be expanded with more depth and variety.

Now, commander added, the Iranian military has been able to designed and build the weapons it needs with the help of knowledge-based companies.

“It is very important to mention that the power of defense industries of the Islamic Republic of Iran is native and indigenous,” Tangsiri reiterated.

He then went on to note that the IRGC Navy has the ability to build, repair and maintain all types of light and heavy vessels in accordance with modern technology and reminded that currently the vessels produced by his force are carrying out missions in territorial and international waters without foreign technical support.

In the meeting, the commander of the IRGC Navy announced Tehran’s readiness to transfer technical knowledge, especially in maritime field if required by Oman through the exchange of delegations and the holding of training courses.



