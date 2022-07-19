Iran’s defense chief: Israel presence in region brings nothing but instability

TEHRAN — The Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said on Tuesday that the Westerners are looking to sell military products to the countries of the region by capitalizing on the Iran-phobia project and the pretext of creating security.

Ashtiani made the remarks in a meeting with Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (CRNO) Rear Admiral Saif Bin Nasser Bin Mohsin Al Rahbi.

“The Sultanate of Oman is considered our friend in the region and has a particularly important place among our neighbors in the foreign and defense policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” General Ashtiani said.



The defense minister said Iran believes that the presence of foreign troops will not help the security of the region, and Tehran believes and has constantly emphasized that the security of the region is provided by the cooperation of all countries in the region.

Referring to the presence of the Israeli regime in the region, Ashtiani said, “We believe that the entrance of this regime to the regional (equations) will result in nothing but insecurity, and that this regime is trying to legitimize itself by creating divisions among Islamic countries.”

Referring to the recent trip of the American president to West Asia, he said the trip cannot be in line with establishing stability and lasting security in the region, adding Tehran considers Biden’s visit to the region provocative.

In the same context, the defense minister said Western countries “are looking for the sale of military products to the countries of the region” in line with their Iran-phobia project and under the pretext of creating security.

For his part, Rear Admiral Saif bin Nasser stated the foreigners are only thinking about their own interests by their presence in the region.

He further emphasized, “The security of the region is primarily provided by the countries of the region.”

Referring to the abundant natural resources in the West Asian region, Oman’s navy chief said many countries are greedily looking to have access to this region’s resources, and there is no doubt that increasing the level of cooperation to strengthen security and stability in the region will limit the greed of foreigners.