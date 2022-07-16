Iran Navy unveils drone carrier

TEHRAN – The Iranian Army’s Navy has unveiled the first drone carrier that includes a variety of modern and advanced types of drones that were produced and manufactured by Iranian experts in the Army and the Ministry of Defense.

The naval division, which joined the southern fleet, consists of military ships and submarines carrying a broad range of combat, reconnaissance and suicide drones, according to Tasnim.

The event, held on Friday, was attended by Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi and Navy Commander Rear Admiral Admiral Shahram Irani .

General Mousavi affirmed the growing progress of Iran’s defense capabilities, noting that the drones and reconnaissance planes have increased the intelligence of Iranian ships and their monitoring capabilities in international waters, according to Al Alam.

The UAVs aboard the naval division include advanced aircraft manufactured by the Army and the Defense Ministry in cooperation with the knowledge-based centers, including Pelican, Homa, Arash, Chamrosh, Jubin, Ababil-4 and Bavar-5 drones, which flew over the Indian Ocean waters.

Apart from various types of Iranian sea-based drones that flew in the event, a number of vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) combat drones went into the air from the homegrown Fateh and Tareq submarines.

In comments at the event, Major General Mousavi said Iran needs to boost its defense power constantly considering the aggressive nature of the hegemonic system.

“Given the aggressive tendency and authoritarian spirit of the aggressors, we had to increase our defensive capabilities in all fields. Reconnaissance planes have increased our ships' monitoring capabilities to cover hundreds of kilometers outside the country's borders,” he said.

The senior commander said the expansion of military capabilities encompasses various spheres, including the drone industry which is highly significant.

On Wednesday, the commander of Army Ground Force had unveiled plans for the establishment of five new military units operating with unmanned aerial vehicles.

Pointing to the sophisticated UAVs that the Army’s “Drone Base 313” has taken possession of, including cruise drones and the Heidar drones, Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari said the Ground Force has submitted a proposal for the establishment of five drone units.

"We are facing harsh and very complicated hybrid warfare”

Earlier, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri warned against a tough and complicated hybrid warfare that the enemies have waged against the Islamic Republic, stressing the need for the constant enhancement of the country’s deterrent power, Tasnim said.

“We are facing harsh and very complicated hybrid warfare. We must gear up for such type of war,” Major General Baqeri warned.

