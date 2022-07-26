Military chief attends parliament national security committee meeting

TEHRAN — Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri attended a meeting of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the parliament.

Abolfazl Amouei, the parliamentary committee spokesman, said on Tuesday that General Bagheri elaborated on continuous threats and opportunities created in the rapidly changing world.

“We should take advantage of the opportunities and make the upcoming threats less effective,” Amouei quoted Bagheri as saying.

The legislator told reporters that the top military commander gave an overview of international developments.

Amouei recalled that during the meeting, the deputy commander of the intelligence and operation of the armed forces also presented a detailed report on the plans of the United States and the Israeli regime in the region, as well as the capabilities of Iran.

He added that according to the briefing given to MPs, Iran’s armed forces have complete control over the activities of the enemy and have the necessary capability to neutralize the foes’ threats.

The legislator underlined that during the meeting, the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee members presented their opinions and emphasized the necessity of strengthening the defense capabilities of the country and the readiness of the parliament to support the activities of various sections of the armed forces.