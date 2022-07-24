Iran facing all-out wars: intelligence minister

TEHRAN – Esmail Khatib, Iran’s intelligence minister, said on Saturday that the Islamic Republic is facing all-out wars waged by its enemies but it is capable of winning due to its capabilities.

He stressed that today Iran, as a major and decisive power in the region, is able to mobilize all its energies and forces to achieve victory in this confrontation, Al Alam reported.

Speaking during a meeting in the northern province of Gilan attended by the provincial governor and other local officials, Hojjat al-Islam Khatib referred to the active and jihadist presence of the President of the Republic and his continuous efforts in the government, and said, “In order to solve the problems and legitimate demands of the people, it is necessary to work and exert efforts in a revolutionary and jihadist spirit.”

He pointed to the enemy's frantic attempts to launch comprehensive wars against the Islamic Republic through military, cultural, political, terrorist and sabotage alliances, in addition to virtual space.

In Early June, Khatib said the enemy has focused on stirring popular protests and terrorist acts in Iran. He made the remarks in a meeting with IRGC Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour, the Quds Camp commander, and a group of other IRGC officers at the Quds headquarters in southeast Iran.

Emphasizing interactive cooperation and helping to develop sustainable security in the region, the two sides raised and discussed issues related to the plans to create suitable conditions for sustainable security in the country’s southeast.

In the end, the minister and his top team, as well as the IRGC commanders visited the eastern borders and appreciated the efforts of border guards.

Later, Khatib spoke to the Young Journalists Club news agency, saying, “Today, if the enemy is mobilized against us with all its resources, it will realize that it is afraid of the internal power of the Islamic system of Iran and knows that it is ready to face any threat despite the existence of all these foreign intelligence services’ agents,” the minister noted.

He went on to say that currently the enemy is focused on three issues:

First, it counts on the people’s protests and social conditions, and tries to broaden them by misleading the true demands of the people and organizing protests, gatherings, and so on by creating networks and organizing illegal gatherings. Second, it is capitalizing on terrorist actions, which are committed by the Israeli regime. And third, it is trying to “confuse the minds of Islamic Iran through cyberspace and social media.”