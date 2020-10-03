Culprits behind deadly attack on IRGC members arrested

TEHRAN – The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has announced the arrest of those responsible for the killing three of its forces in southeastern province of Sistan-Balouchestan near Pakistan’s border.

In a statement on Saturday, the IRGC said its forces arrested the main culprits and individuals linked to the attack, which took place on September 29.

In the terrorist attack on that date, three IRGC forces were killed and one was injured.

By pursuing and taking special intelligence and operational measures, the forces of the Quds unit of the IRGC Ground Force managed to arrest the main culprits linked to the incident, the statement said.

On September 29, two vehicles carrying IRGC forces were attacked by assailants in another car on a road in Nikshahr County.

Two of the assailants were killed in the clashes.

Terrorists operating in neighboring countries, including Pakistan and Iraq, have repeatedly targeted Iranian military and security forces serving in border provinces.

Iran has urged its neighbors to engage in meaningful and effective counter-terrorism efforts aimed at rooting out the malign border activities.

