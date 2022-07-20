Oman navy chief meets Iran top general

TEHRAN - Rear Admiral Saif bin Nasser Bin Mohsin Al Rahbi, commander of Oman’s navy, met in Tehran with Iran’s Armed Forces Chief of Staff, Major General Mohammad Bagheri.

Referring to the importance of the military relations between the two countries, the Commander of the Navy of the Sultanate of Oman said, “Iran and Oman have had favorable military relations for a long time, and today these relations are expanding in different dimensions.”



Major General Bagheri also said, “Thank God, Oman's policies are balanced and today there is necessary coordination in the political and cultural fields between the two countries. In matters related to the security of the region and other matters, the policies of the two countries are coordinated and aligned.”

“The Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman as a common area for both countries are of vital importance and are considered one of the areas of close cooperation between the two countries, and today our fleets travel to and from the coasts of the two countries, and we also appreciate your hosting of Iranian Navy ships in Oman ports,” the Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces said, according to Iran’s state news agency IRNA.

Hailing political relations between the two countries, General Bagheri also said, “For about 16 years, the relations between the armed forces of the two countries have continued in the form of joint communication, and meetings and visits are held regularly, and the military stability of the two countries is an indication of the closeness of the interests of the two countries.”

He added, “The Islamic Republic of Iran is taking steps to develop relations with neighboring countries, and for this reason, we do not place any restrictions in the field of relations between the two countries, especially the relations between the armed forces of the two countries.”

The Iranian general said, “The tripartite committees that work for the working group on relations between the two countries are in a favorable situation today, and in recent months they have held two meetings in Tehran and one meeting in Oman, and these relations can improve day by day.”

He added, “The Islamic Republic has major capacities, especially in the field of defense industry and military relations. There are no restrictions on relations, and all the facilities that you saw in the defense exhibition can be provided to you.”

Bagheri stated, “The two countries have valuable experiences in the field of combating terrorism and maritime affairs, and by exchanging experience, they can create the basis for improvement of combat and naval power, and we welcome the development of relations in various fields.”

He pointed out, “Our Army’s navy has been trying to establish security in the north and west of the Indian Ocean and the Red Sea by sending fleets for many years, and they have gained good experience. We are establishing a maritime security center in Chabahar and we welcome your presence in this center as well as holding joint exercises.”

Referring to the presence of foreigners in the region, Iran’s military chief said, “For sure, the presence of foreigners in the common region of the two countries has no effect other than insecurity, and the expansion of military relations between Iran and Oman in the security of the region is definitely for the benefit of the nations of the region, especially the people of the two countries.”