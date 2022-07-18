Iranian students top the world at IBO 2022

TEHRAN – Iranian students grabbed four gold medals at the 33rd International Biology Olympiad (IBO 2022), ranking first in the world.

IBO 2022 was held from July 10 to 18 in Yerevan, Armenia; which was attended by 65 countries, where Iran and Russia jointly ranked first.

The four-member team, who made an honorable effort winning four gold medals, include, Mehdi Afshari, Amir Reza Zeinali, Mohammad Amin Kyani, and Mohammad Mehdi Rahimpour.

The IBO is an annual competition for secondary school students. Their skills in tackling biological problems, and dealing with biological experiments are tested. Interest in biology, inventiveness, creativity, and perseverance are necessary.

In bringing together gifted students, the IBO competition tries to challenge and stimulate these students to expand their talents and promote their careers as scientists.

According to the IBO official website, the first edition of the competition was held in Olomouc, the Czech Republic, in July 1990. Iran joined the competition in 1999, and so far, the country had 8 gold medalists and an annual 32 silver and bronze medalists.

Iranian students shine at IPhO, IMO

The national physics Olympiad team also won 2 silver and 3 bronze medals in the International Physics Olympiad 2022, held online from July 11 to 14 and hosted by Switzerland.

Daniyal Hossein Tabar and Mohammad Sadra Hosseini have claimed silver medals and Taha Alimohammadi, Radmehr Fat’hi, and Behrad Jahani have been the bronze medal winners.

Iranian students have won 192 gold medals, 371 silver medals, and 204 bronze medals since 2005. IPhO is an annual competition in physics for secondary school students, aiming at promoting physics and the development of international contacts in physics education. It involves individual theoretical and experimental competitions in physics.

Moreover, the Iranian Mathematical Olympiad team won three gold medals and three silver medals, ranking 8th in the 2022 edition of the competition.

The 63rd International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) was held in Oslo, Norway. Teams of the best young mathematicians were present from more than 104 countries of the world.

Mehran Talaei Khajehroshanaei, Pouria Mahmoudkhanshirazi, and Sina Azizeddin won gold medals, while Seyed Mobin Razavi, Daniyal Parnian, and Amir Mohammad Bandari Masooleh won silver medals.

Over the past Iranian calendar year, which ended on March 20, Iranian students won seven gold medals, 11 silver medals, and nine bronze medals at different international Olympiads.

According to the Ministry of Education, Iranian students have won 192 gold medals, 371 silver medals, and 204 bronze medals since 2005, IRNA reported.

In the field of mathematics, they have grabbed 46 gold medals, 99 silver medals, and 45 bronze medals. In the field of physics, they have grabbed 36 gold medals, 57 silver medals, and 35 bronze medals, and in the field of computers, they have won 27 gold medals, 58 silver medals, and 23 bronze medals.

Moreover, they have gained 37 gold medals, 50 silver medals, and 24 bronze medals in the field of chemistry; 10 gold medals, 47 silver medals, and 27 bronze medals in the field of biology; 30 gold medals, 49 silver medals, and 40 bronze medals in the field of astronomy; and 6 gold medals, 11 silver medals, and 10 bronze medals in the field of astronomy.

FB/MG



