Iran ambassador meets Taliban top diplomat

TEHRAN – Bahador Aminian, Iran’s ambassador to Afghanistan, has met with the Taliban’s acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi.

The Iranian ambassador considered the establishment of security and stability in Afghanistan in the interest of the region, stressing the need for Iran and Afghanistan to reach an agreement to settle border issues.

Hafeez Zia Ahmad, the spokesman for the Afghan foreign ministry, announced the meeting on Twitter.

Zia Ahmad confirmed that the talks focused on the issue of migrants and Afghan detainees in Iran, fight against drugs, border issues, in addition to trade cooperation between the two countries, according to Al Alam.

Muttaqi expressed his satisfaction with the strengthening of relations between Tehran and Kabul, stressing that Afghanistan is making efforts to turn into a regional transit center and will participate in transporting commercial goods between Iran and Tajikistan to achieve this goal.

Zia Ahmad confirmed that the Iranian and Afghan sides discussed border issues in the meeting and reached an agreement in this regard.



