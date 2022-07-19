“Rome and Persia in Late Antiquity” published in Persian

TEHRAN – Rome and Persia in Late Antiquity: Neighbours and Rivals” co-written by Beate Dignas and Engelbert Winter has been published in Persian.

Qoqnus is the publisher of the book originally published by the Cambridge University Press in 2007. The book was translated into Persian by Javad Seydashraf.

The foundation of the Sassanid Empire in Persia in 224 AD established a formidable new power on the Roman Empire’s eastern frontier, and relations over the next four centuries proved turbulent.

This book provides a chronological narrative of their relationship, supported by a substantial collection of translated sources illustrating structural patterns.

The political goals of the two sides, their military confrontations and their diplomatic solutions are discussed, as well as the common interests between the two powers.

Special attention is given to the situation of Arabia and Armenia, to economic aspects, the protection of the frontiers, the religious life in both empires and the channels of communication between East and West.

Considerable attention is also paid to exploring the role played by the Sassanids in the history of the ancient Near East.

The book will prove invaluable for students and non-specialists interested in late antiquity and early Byzantium.

Beate Dignas is an associate professor in ancient history at the University of Oxford.

Her broad interests are in Greek history and religion, especially late classical and Hellenistic, as well as in the cultures and history of ancient Anatolia.

More specifically, she focuses on the Hellenistic Period, especially priesthood and the link between ethnic and religious identities.

She is currently engaged in a study of the religious landscape and cultural identity of pre-Attalid Pergamon.

Among her credits are “Economy of the Sacred in Hellenistic and Roman Asia Minor” and “Practitioners of the Divine: Greek Priests and Religious Officials from Homer to Heliodorus”.

German historian Winter has been an expert reviewer for the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation since September 2011.

In 2014 he became a member of the Institutum Turcicum Scientiae Antiquitatis and a corresponding member of the German Archaeological Institute, and in 2015, he became a board member of the Carl Human Foundation.

In October 2016, Winter became a member of the Scientific Advisory Board of Istanbuler Mitteilungen.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of “Rome and Persia in Late Antiquity: Neighbours and Rivals”.

MMS/YAW

