Quarterly export from Semnan province increases 38% year on year

TEHRAN- The value of export from Semnan province, in the north central Iran, increased 38 percent in the first quarter of the present Iranian calendar year (March 21-June 21), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, according to a provincial official.

Ali Sa’ddedin, the director-general of the province’s customs department, said that 57,000 tons of products worth $25.5 million were exported from the province in the three-month period.

He said the products were exported to 25 countries, and named constructional materials, tiles, cement, washing powder and also lead ingots as the major exported items.

As previously announced by the deputy head of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department, 290,000 tons of commodities worth $97 million were exported from Semnan in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), which indicate 54 percent rise in value and 12 percent growth in weight as compared to year 1399.

Hamidreza Maddah named light hydrocarbon, caustic soda, ground cable, refined lead, washing powder, rebar, silicon, ceramic tile, evaporative cooler, sweets and chocolate, and sodium chloride as the major exported items which were exported to 39 countries including Afghanistan, Iraq, UAE, Turkey, Pakistan, China, England, India, Croatia, Serbia, Hong Kong, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Italy.

The official also announced that 12,000 tons of commodities worth $58 million were imported to the province in the past year.

He named components and parts of electrical machines and devices, machines and devices for confectionery or for the production of cocoa or chocolate, cotton wool, separate parts of automobiles, and bakery or pastry making machines as the main imported items, and Turkey, China, Italy, Germany, Uzbekistan, South Korea, UAE, Spain, Austria, Netherlands, Belgium, Malaysia, and Switzerland as the major sources of imports.

