TEDPIX gains 3,000 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 3,000 points on Wednesday.

The index closed at 1.471 million points.

As reported, over 3.514 billion securities worth 26.619 trillion rials (about $100 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index rose 1,396 points, and the second market’s index gained 8,531 points.

TSE is on the four Iranian stock exchanges, the other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

MA/MA