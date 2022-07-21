Bold Iran suffer narrow loss against Poland: 2022 VNL Finals

TEHRAN – Brave Iran lost to Poland 3-2 (25-21, 24-26, 25-18, 16-25, 15-7) in the 2022 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) quarterfinals Thursday night.

Amin Esmaeilnezhad produced an impressive 22-point match high, while Kamil Semeniuk registered 17 points for Poland.

Young Iranian team had defeated powerhouses Poland in their two previous matches in 2020 Olympics and 2022 VNL Pool 6.

On Saturday, Poland will meet the U.S. and France face hosts Italy in the semifinals.