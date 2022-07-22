Negotiations underway for buying vessels from Russia to operate in Caspian Sea

TEHRAN – Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali has said the country’s Khazar Sea Shipping Lines is negotiating with Russia to buy cargo and Ro-Ro ships to use in the Caspian Sea lines in order to expand trade between the two countries, Tasnim news agency reported on Friday.

“The government will provide financial assistance in this regard, but for now, the Russian side does not have any ships ready for delivery, and the negotiations are ongoing,” Jalali said.

Pointing to the important role of Khazar Sea Shipping Lines in the development of business relations with Russia, Jalali said the golden opportunity for business with Russia is short and all the necessary measures should be taken to make the most of this opportunity.

Emphasizing that the Caspian Sea is Iran's inherent advantage that provides both direct and indirect access to the Russian markets, the official said: “Khazar Sea Shipping Lines has taken great steps for the expansion of trade with Russia so far and we hope that the fleet of this shipping will be strengthened even more.”

EF/MA