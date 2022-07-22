Japan ready to cooperate in Semnan’s tourism projects, envoy says

TEHRAN –Tokyo’s ambassador to Tehran Kazutoshi Aikawa has said that Japanese companies can cooperate with Semnan province on tourism-related projects.

He made the remarks on Thursday while visiting the tourist attractions, historical sites, and natural sights of the Iranian north-central province, CHTN reported.

Tourism and industry are important deployment factors in Semnan province, and Japanese companies can play a significant role in the city’s local development plans by participating in these projects,” the ambassador said.

He also expressed surprise at the traditional water distribution system in Semnan, pointing out that the gardens of Semnan are well irrigated with the optimal use of water resources.

The mayor of Semnan, Seyyed Ali Mortezanejad, who accompanied the envoy during the visit, said that the transfer of successful Japanese city experience in various urban fields, such as tourism, transportation, waste management, and urban economy, is welcome in Semnan.

Economic prosperity will be achieved with the improvement of neighborhoods and restoration of the historical structure, which leads to the presence of tourists in the region, he noted.

The main population centers of Semnan province lie along the ancient Silk Road (and modern-day Imam Reza Expressway), linking Rey (Tehran) with Khorasan (Mashhad). While few visitors spend much time in the area, driving through you can easily seek out several well-preserved caravanserais (notably Dehnamak and Ahowan), cisterns (the Cafe Abenbar in Garmsar is a special treat), and ruined mud citadels (Padeh is lumpy but fascinating). The large, bustling cities of Semnan, Damghan, and Shahrud (Bastam) all have a small selection of historic buildings and Semnan has a fine old covered bazaar.

ABU/AFM

