Iran to meet Korea at Asian Junior Handball C’ship 5–6th place

TEHRAN – Iran are scheduled to meet South Korea on Saturday in the 2022 Asian Junior Handball Championship on Wednesday and will play Pakistan on Friday in the 5–6th place.

The Persians defeated Pakistan 37-19 on Friday.

The competition got underway in Manama, Bahrain on July 17 and will run until July 24.

It also acts as a qualification tournament for the 2023 Men's Junior World Handball Championship, with top four teams from the championship directly qualifying for the event to be jointly hosted by Germany and Greece.