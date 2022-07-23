21 killed, tens affected as flooding hits southern Iran

TEHRAN - A devastating flood in the city of Estahban, southern Fars province, has left 21 people dead, as rescuers are continuing to hunt for two missing people.

The flooding which took place on Friday has affected 55 persons, the governor of Estahban said, adding that 27 cars have also been drowned, IRIB reported.

20% of areas at high risk of flood

Twenty percent of areas across Iran are highly prone to flooding, Khosro Shahbazi, former head of the Forests, Range, and Watershed Management Organization, said in January 2020.

"Precipitation in Iran is one-third of the world's average, as the country is located in a dry and fragile region where we experience 11 millimeters decrease in precipitation every 10 years and an increase in evaporation of more than 50 millimeters every year," he explained.

Rainfall fluctuations usually lead to flood and devastation, so comprehensive planning for watershed management and flood control is required, he noted.

Since most of the water supply is extracted from groundwater resources, the country is in a critical condition in terms of groundwater resources, he stated, highlighting that because intake is less than water

withdrawal from the aquifers, the best way to store rainwater is through watershed and aquifer projects.

