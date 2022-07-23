ZAMYAD highly capable to produce pickups: deputy minister

Deputy Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade for Transportation Industries Affairs said that ZAMYAD Company, as one of subsidiaries of SAIPA Automotive Group Company, enjoys high capability and potential to manufacture all types of pickup in different models.

Manouchehr Manteghi the Deputy Ministry of Industry made the remarks among reporters in the unveiling ceremony of KARUN Pickup as the latest products of SAIPA Company and simultaneous inauguration of production line of Hybrid PADRA Plus Pickup, and emphasized the high potential of the company in manufacturing different models of pickup in the country.

“We were facing a weakness regarding manufacturing of heavy pickups in the country over the past years, but today, ZAMYAD Company, as one of subsidiaries of SAIPA Automotive Group, has the ability to produce all kinds of pickups in different models,” Manteghi stated.

Pointing out that KARUN Pickup will have an economical and reasonable price as compared to its similar pickups, he said that producing cars with fair and reasonable price is one of the important issues that is strictly followed up in the current administration so that SAIPA Automotive Group and ZAMYAD Company have placed special emphasis on this issue.

The deputy minister of industry said that SAIPA Automotive Group has taken giant strides in producing high-quality cars with fair and competitive prices and will continue its policy in the current year with all its might.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Manteghi pointed to the removal of drawing lot process on products of SAIPA Automotive Group and stated, "Fortunately, I have to announce that all cars belonging to SAIPA Automotive Group have been removed from drawing-lot process in the second round of the drawing lot in the Integrated Car Allocation System and I hope that cars of other automakers will be removed from the drawing lot in the next two rounds."

Now, there are many cars that can be removed from the production line of car manufacturers and new cars will be replaced instead, he emphasized.

Regarding the production of economical cars with fair and reasonable prices, he said that SAIPA has been the leader in domestic car market with manufacturing PRIDE passenger car and in the near future, new product of the company will hit the domestic car market.

He continued, “It is necessary to remove old cars from the production line, because desired standards and options cannot be installed on old platforms and it is expected that all old products will be removed from the production lines of car manufacturers this year and next year.”

He announced the return of the L90 car with new domestically- or foreign-produced powertrains to the production lines as of the next year (to start March 21, 2023) and said that L90 passenger car has a modern and up-to-date platform, a car that has been invested in in the country and more than 70% of its production line and its spare parts are produced inside the country.

“If we could produce 100 percent spare parts of the car in the country, we can again produce a good and updated model of L90 car in accordance with the world’s most modern standards.”

“We are trying to produce prototypes of this car by the end of the current year, but production line of L90 will be launched next year,” he said, adding that Russian companies and also domestic firms have submitted their proposals and introduced good options for L-90 engines. We are mulling over to get the best proposals in this respect.”

Mohammad-Ali Teimouri CEO of SAIPA Automotive Group was the next speaker in the inaugural ceremony of KARUN Pickup who pointed to the production of high-quality cars in SAIPA Automotive Group and stated that all incomplete and defected cars, which have been remained in parking lots, have reached to zero level.

Turning to TIBA car model of the company, he said that TIBA passenger car has been moved out of production line and TIBA2 model of the car will be decommissioned from production line by the end of the current month.

The cars of all applicants who have already registered are ready, he said, adding that with the cooperation and collaboration of experts of National Standard Organization, tests related to the cars are being carried out, so that after their approval, these cars will be ready to be commercialized and offered to customers.

The CEO of SAIPA Automotive Group announced that two new models of CHANGAN is on the way that would hit the domestic car market in the very near future.

Completely Knocked Down (CKD) and Semi-Knocked Down (SKD) processes were halted at SAIPA Automotive Group over the past years but presently, the management of the company has decided to reactive these lines.

In the first step, two models of 2022 Changan cars will enter these lines, which are currently in the testing and approval stages, but their prices are not yet specified, he added.

Turning to the production of economic cars in SAIPA Automotive Group, Teimouri stated that several car models, including Atlas, Sahand and Aria, will hit the domestic car market and all the mentioned cars, as well as the new SAIPA commercial cars, will pass 85 standards as considered by the National Standard Organization.

He announced the continuation of supply of two SAINA car models with a volume of 1500 cc and a gas-burning engine and said that production of this car, which is manufactured for low- income groups, will continue.

Seyyed Mohsem Mortazavi, CEO of ZAMYAD Company, as a subsidiary of SAIPA Automotive Group, was the last speaker who said that KARUN Pickup platform has been built on the Platform of NISSAN and has an improved and upgraded suspension system, chassis and engine, while 60% of its spare parts has been manufactured inside the country.