TEDPIX gains 1,500 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 1,599 points to 1.473 million on Saturday (the first day of Iranian calendar week).

As reported, over 5.759 billion securities worth 39.88 trillion rials (about $142.4 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index rose 16 points, and the second market’s index gained 6,799 points.

TSE is on the four Iranian stock exchanges, the other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

MA/MA