Kordestan to develop tourism infrastructure

TEHRAN – Kordestan province seeks to develop its tourism infrastructure by implementing tens of projects, the deputy provincial tourism chief has said.

A total of 91 tourism-related projects are currently underway across the province, of which 70 projects are being carried out by the private sector, Arman Vatandust explained on Saturday.



It is essential to create facilities and infrastructure in regions with capacity and attraction to develop tourism, the official added.



Due to the large number of tourists, the province’s current tourism infrastructure cannot meet travelers’ needs, he noted.



With its diverse tourism capabilities, this province can become a nature tourism hub for the country, he mentioned.



Therefore, investing in the tourism sector of the province is economically justified, he stated.



Due to its proximity to Iraq and the fact that it has hundreds of historical and natural attractions, Kordestan is a good place to invest, he concluded.



The name Kordestan refers to the region’s principal inhabitants. After the Turkish invasion of Iran in the 11th-century CE (Seljuk period), the name was given to the region comprising the northwestern Zagros Mountains.



It was during the reign of Abbas I the Great of Iran’s Safavid dynasty (1501–1736) that the Kurds rose to prominence, having been enlisted by Abbas I to help stem the attacks of the marauding Uzbeks from the east in the early 17th century.



