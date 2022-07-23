Winners of COMSTECH Awards honored

TEHRAN – Two Iranian scientists who won the COMSTECH (the Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation) Awards were honored in a ceremony on Saturday.

Prof. Ali A. Mosavi-Movahadi and Dr. Esmael Ghavanloo won the 2021 awards in the fields of Chemistry and Best Scientific Book, respectively.

COMSTECH was established in January 1981. The core mandate of COMSTECH is to strengthen cooperation among the OIC Member States in science and technology (S&T) and enhance their capabilities through training in emerging areas.

The ultimate aim is to build and nourish a scientific culture in addition to using S&T as a major contributor to socio-economic development and rapid industrialization.

COMSTECH works in close collaboration with international organizations, including The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS), Islamic World Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ICESCO), Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), Global Environment Facility (GEF), United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), and United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

