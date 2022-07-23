Wartime Medicine in “A Description of the Pain for the Passion”

The title of Rahele Saburi's piece, "A Description of Pain for the Passion," refers to a collection of memoirs written by Dr. Mohammad Reza Zafarghandi, a surgeon on the war emergency team, a professor, and the head of the surgery division at Tehran University of Medical Sciences, as well as the organization's chief medical officer.

* What made you decide to write down your memories and published them?

More than anything, this was done at my friends' and some of my former students' requests who work in the Holy Defense Memories section of the Art Bureau. They wanted me to take notes on my memories and provide them to the public. I agreed as well because I thought it was important to preserve the memories of those who gave their lives in the war.

* Why did you decide on this title for the book?

Actually, I thought a lot about what title to choose for the book that is related to war, and finally one of Rumi's poems made me choose this name. What we saw in numerous situations of the war was our injured soldier's suffering, as well as their passion and love for the people, Islam, and the country.

* The events from the front and the war are all over your diary. How did you feel about these tragedies as a doctor?

We suffered significant losses throughout the operations whenever we came across a high number of injured. As a result, it is a challenging and unique circumstance that calls for excellent knowledge and proficiency. When interacting with the injured, we should avoid getting emotional and focus more on the scientific side of things.

* Do you believe that the absence of medical facilities at the time would have made it difficult for doctors to provide care?

As a witness of the medical situation at the time, I can attest that although the conditions of war were challenging, we had access to most of the facilities we needed to treat the injured.