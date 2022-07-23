Iran 6th in 2022 Asian Junior Handball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran finished in sixth place in the 2022 Asian Junior Handball Championship on Saturday.

Iran lost to South Korea 33-26 in the 5–6th place.

Japan will meet hosts Bahrain in the final match while Kuwait face Saudi Arabia in the bronze medal match.

It also acts as a qualification tournament for the 2023 Men's Junior World Handball Championship, with top four teams from the championship directly qualifying for the event to be jointly hosted by Germany and Greece.