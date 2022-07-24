Brazilian envoy visits Kashan, announces readiness to enhance tourism ties

TEHRAN – Brasilia’s ambassador to Tehran, Laudemar Gonsalves de Aguiar Neto, has said that his country is ready to develop cooperation with Iran in the tourism sector.

The envoy made the remarks on Sunday during a visit to the ancient city of Kashan, Borna reported.

Providing cooperation opportunities in the field of tourism is a valuable step for both countries, the envoy said.

He also noted that the Qatar World Cup is an excellent opportunity for Iran to boost its tourism.

In another part of his remarks, the ambassador said that Iran and Brazil would celebrate the 120th anniversary of their official relationship.

Iran and Brazil could continue to cooperate in various fields despite the sanctions, he noted.

With Brazil’s impressive progress in waste management and smart cities, there are opportunities for cooperation and knowledge transfer to Kashan, he mentioned.

Brazil is also willing to establish cooperative arrangements with a wide variety of cities and communities, including Kashan, to develop agricultural and commercial ties, he concluded.

Kashan is a historical city near Isfahan in the central part of Iran. Its history dates back to more than ten thousand years ago, and it is home to some of the most beautiful buildings featuring Islamic architecture.

Many travelers opt to pass Kashan on their journeys between Tehran, Isfahan, Shiraz, and Yazd because this delightful oasis city on the edge of the Dasht-e Kavir, is one of Iran’s most alluring destinations.

Kashan not only boasts a cluster of architectural wonders, an atmospheric-covered bazaar, and a UNESCO-recognized garden, but it also offers some of central Iran’s best traditional hotels.

The annual Golab-Giri (rosewater distillation) ceremony of Kashan attracts huge crowds to the city every year. Some of the most ancient traces of civilization have been discovered near Kashan, at the Sialk archaeological site.

ABU/AFM

