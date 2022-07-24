Kuniko Yamamura (Saba Babaei), the mother of a Japanese martyr, is the subject of the book "Immigrant from the Sun's Land" by Hamid Hesam and Masud AmirKhani, which was released by Soore Mehr.

The son of this mother was a 19-year-old young man who was involved in numerous activities both before the Islamic Revolution's victory and during the war that was inflicted upon Iran. Despite his youth, he went to the front lines to defend Iran and was eventually killed in the Fakah region.

According to Hamid Hesam, one of the authors, this woman immigrated from Japan to Iran in the years prior to the revolution, married an Iranian man, converted to Islam, and became a Muslim. When Asadullah Babaei was operating his business in a Japanese city 60 years ago, it was his business that served as the turning point for their marriage and shared journey through life. They had a boy and named him Muhammad. The book's events make reference to this couple's life and how they engaged in activities as a couple.

“80 years of her life are covered in this book, of which 20 were spent in Japan and 60 in Iran. Obviously, the entire story cannot be told in 245 pages,” said Hamid Hesam.

Another author of the book, Massoud Amirkhani, believes that Kuniko Yamamura's life is a unique subject because of its distinctive features. According to Amirkhani, writing the book was not challenging because she was fluent in Persian and remembered her memories perfectly.

"As far as we know, the book has been published in Turkey, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, and Russia." Its Arabic-Lebanese translation is also complete, and it will be released in Lebanon soon. Furthermore, the arrangement for the book's publishing in Japan has been concluded, as have the English and Japanese translations. "Arabic and Urdu translations are also in the works," he added.

