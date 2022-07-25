Iran Plast expo slated for late September

TEHRAN – Iran’s 16th International Exhibition of Plastic, Rubber, Machinery, and Equipment (IRAN PLAST) is scheduled to be held at the Tehran Permanent International Fairground during September 21-24, Shana reported.

Like the previous years, this edition of the exhibition will also cover four major areas including raw materials, machinery and equipment, final and semi-finished products as well as services.

As the biggest event in the petrochemicals and plastics industry in West Asia, Iran Plast was held for the first time in 2002 on the initiative of Iran’s National Petrochemical Company (NPC) in order to boost the domestic plastics industry market, facilitate the global marketing process and present in global markets.

The exhibition, which is classified among the world's prestigious exhibitions of the plastic industry, seeks to provide a platform for developing the domestic plastics industry market.

A statistical look at the previous editions of the exhibition shows that this event has been following a growing trend despite all the problems and issues created by external factors like the U.S. sections and the pandemic.

EF/MA