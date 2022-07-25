Earthquakes in Iran rise 13.6% in month on year

TEHRAN – The number of earthquakes that took place across Iran increased by 13.6 percent in the four

A total of 769 earthquakes have been recorded across the country over the mentioned month in comparison with 713 a month earlier.

Of the total quakes, 38 were more than 4 on the Richter scale, the largest of which occurred on July 2, with a magnitude of 6.1 in the southeastern province of Hormozgan.

Some 2 percent of the earthquakes in the world occur in Iran.

Statistically, 601 earthquakes with magnitudes smaller than 3, and 130 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3 to 4 have occurred. Meanwhile, 32 earthquakes with a magnitude of 4 to 5 have occurred in the country.

There were 4 earthquakes with a magnitude of 5 to 6 and two earthquakes with a magnitude of 6 to 7.

Also, Hormozgan province has the highest number of earthquakes recorded last month with 214 earthquakes, followed by Kerman and Khorasan Razavi provinces with 153 and 58 earthquakes, respectively.

The Iranian plateau is located in a very seismically active region of the world and is known not only for its major catastrophic earthquakes but also for the disasters relating to natural hazards, especially earthquakes.

About 2 percent of the earthquakes in the world occur in Iran but more than 6% of the victims of the world earthquakes during the 20th century are reported from Iranian earthquakes. This shows the high level of vulnerability in Iran, according to Mehdi Zare, a professor of engineering seismology.

MG