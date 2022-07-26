TEDPIX drops 968 points on Tuesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 2968 points to 1.438 million on Tuesday.

As reported, over 4.391 billion securities worth 27.907 trillion rials ($100 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index fell 2,365 points, but the second market’s index dropped 3,044 points.

TSE is on the four Iranian stock exchanges, the other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

