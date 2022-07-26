Iranian stars fit for 2022 Volleyball World Championship

TEHRAN – Three Iranian players will be eligible for the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship.

Setter Javad Karimi, outside hitter Meysam Salehi and middle blocker Aliasghar Mojarad will be fit for the world championship which will be held from Aug. 26 to Sept. 11 in Poland and Slovenia.

The players have been out of actions for months due to injury and Iran coach Behrouz Ataei will weigh up whether to opt them for the prestigious tournament.

They can accompany the Iranian team in the Memorial of Hubert Jerzy Wagner slated for Aug. 18 to 20 ahead of the world championship.

Iran are drawn with Argentina, Egypt and the Netherlands in Pool F in the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship.

The National Team will start the campaign with a match against Argentina on Aug. 27 and meet Egypt and the Netherlands on Aug. 29 and 31, respectively.

The three players missed the 2022 Volleyball Nations League, where rejuvenated Iran booked their place in the Finals.

A total of 24 teams, divided into six pools of four will play in a single round-robin format in the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship.

The top two nations in each pool and the four best third-placed teams will qualify for the elimination round – making it much simpler for fans across the globe to keep track of the action.