“No Israeli target, land or sea, beyond Hezbollah missiles”

The Secretary-General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah says the resistance movement’s precision missiles can strike targets across all of the Israeli-occupied Palestinian land and sea warning the regime that its demise is near.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah made the remarks in an extensive interview with al-Mayadeen TV on the fortieth anniversary of Hezbollah’s founding, which also touched on, for the first time, the movement’s drone capability.

Sayyed Nasrallah pointed out Hezbollah has grown it’s deterrence capabilities since the 2006 July war saying Israel is well aware that any confrontation with Lebanon would be dangerous for the regime and met with a response.

As for the post-Karish equation, which he announced this month in a televised speech, the Hezbollah chief said that "Lebanon, now, is facing a historic opportunity in light of Europe's need to secure oil and gas.”

Nasrallah says that "U.S. President Joe Biden came to the region solely for extra gas and oil output, and the additional supply that Saudi Arabia and the UAE can provide will not solve Europe's oil and gas needs."

According to Nasrallah, "the U.S. and Europe urgently need oil and gas ahead of the winter, and Israel sees an opportunity in that," noting that "Biden does not want war in the region after triggering and spearheading the conflict in Ukraine, and this matter is an opportunity for us to impose pressure and obtain the natural resources that rightfully belong to us in Karish [maritime oil and gas field]."

The regime has begun working on the Karish field before resolving with Lebanon what belongs to who in the seawater between the country and the occupying regime. This is while the Lebanese state is negotiating its maritime borders with an American mediator.

“There are two scenarios,” Nasrallah said, “either the U.S., Europe, Israel extract oil and gas [from Karish] or they don’t want another war that would blow up the region. They could halt the extraction work in Karish and lose that opportunity, but we do not want to lose the opportunity.”

Nasrallah warned the regime Hezbollah’s new equation is extracting all the oil and gas “that is present on waters off the occupied Palestinian land and shores in exchange for Lebanon’s rights in drawing up the borders and extracting its oil and gas.”

Nasrallah said that "the Americans have dragged Lebanon into a cycle of negotiations, while Israel has dug wells, explored for gas, and is preparing to extract it,"

He said some in Lebanon are still talking about the arrival of a ship to explore for natural resources on behalf of Israel noting “[Israel] has finished [the exploration process] a long time ago. They explored, dug up have refineries in place, are ready to extract and [Lebanese officials] are still negotiating where Lebanon’s maritime borders are.”

He stressed that "the U.S. pressured and prevented all the foreign companies from working on behalf of the Lebanese state to locate it's gas and oil” until Beirut draws up its maritime borders.

Nasrallah also affirmed that "what the Lebanese state wants, it can get now, not tomorrow," adding that "there is no Israeli target at sea or on land that the resistance's precision missiles cannot reach.”

Sayyed Nasrallah said that "this action [targeting] Karish or what’s after Karish or what’s after Karish, meaning all of the occupied Palestinian shores, I didn’t bring the list with me because it’s long, but the names [of the regime’s refinery targets] are well known.”

He said that "what is required is to abide by the borders required by the Lebanese state and lift the bans on French and Italian companies that can assist Lebanon to extract its oil and gas."

“We are not talking about extracting oil and gas that belongs to the Palestinians and not Israel, we are discussing what belongs to Lebanon”

Asked if the threat to take military action has a timeframe, Nasrallah replied that the Israelis have already declared they are ready to extract oil and gas by September.

"If the Israeli extraction of oil and gas from Karish begins in September before Lebanon gets its rights, we are heading towards a problem." Sayyed Nasrallah explained, "we set a goal and we are going to achieve it without any hesitation, and whatever it takes to achieve this goal we will resort to."

Hezbollah will be “observing” and “we as a state will not allow the Lebanese people to be laughed at by American mediators”

Pressed on whether Hezbollah will take military action on behalf of the state.

Sayyed Nasrallah highlighted that "the Lebanese state is unable to take the appropriate decisions that protect Lebanon and its wealth, and therefore the resistance is compelled to take the decision. If the Lebanese state, since 1948 (Israel’s creation) was able to protect Lebanon, its land, sea, air, and natural gas there would be no need for a resistance movement” the Hezbollah chief responded.

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that "the goal is for the Lebanese state to extract oil and gas because this is the only way to maintain its survival. Our decision to take action is solely a Hezbollah decision, officials in Iran or Syria or anywhere else have no involvement and are not aware of our decision.”

For the first time, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah revealed that "there are types of drones in the possession of the movement that can travel to and back [the occupied Palestinian territories] without being shot down by the enemy."

He said that "our drones have entered occupied Palestine and returned dozens of times, during the past years, without the Israeli enemy shooting them down. We have two types of drones, drones that can return to Lebanon with footage after reconnaissance missions and drones that the Israelis can shoot down”

He noted that Hezbollah is in possession of plenty of footage and "we agreed to send drones that the Israeli enemy can shoot down in order to achieve the desired effect after there was a public discussion in Lebanon that whatever Hezbollah says is for the media only.”

“The Israelis were relying on the same logic because the Americans and the Israelis have stupid advisors in Lebanon that are providing them with false information and [Israel and the U.S.] calculations are wrong”

Regarding the resistance’s recent announcement of the launch of three unarmed drones in the direction of the Karish field, Sayyed Nasrallah said, “we wanted to force the Israelis to fire from the air and the sea, in response to the drones, and we caught them in a trap.”

“Israel used its Air Force, F-30s, F-16s, they shot one down, they were unable to shoot the second, they were forced to use naval forces, and they used their Barak sea to air missiles to shoot down the second”

Sayyed Nasrallah revealed that "Israel failed to bring down the third drone, which the enemy did not reveal. We sent a drone that went as far as it could and fell into the sea, so [Israel] talks about two drones.”

Nasrallah also declared that "I see the end of the Israeli entity very close,"

"The scene for me regarding the end of Israel is settlers rushing towards airports, ports, and border crossings," noting that "we do not need another forty years to witness the end of Israel."

Sayyed Nasrallah added that "all the elements of Israel's survival recede and subside, while the elements of its demise are becoming stronger."