We have carried out successful operations against Israel: Iran’s intelligence chief

TEHRAN— Iran’s intelligence minister announced on Wednesday that Iran has conducted various intelligence and counter-intelligence operations against the Israeli regime.

“In recent months, apart from confronting the conspiracies of the Zionist regime, we have also managed to carry out a number of successful operations against this regime, which shows the security power of the Islamic Republic,” Seyyed Esmaeil Khatib told a number of Intelligence Ministry officials.

Khatib also referred to the efforts and actions of the Intelligence Ministry to follow up on the demands of the people to solve the problems, noting that if today the enemies, regardless of the actions they take, are failing to provoke the nation against the country’s security, is due to the popular approach of the ministry.

He added that the ministry’s approach is to interact with the people in order to create lasting security.

The intelligence chief considered another important task of his ministry to fight terrorism, the Israeli regime, and subversive actions against Iran.

