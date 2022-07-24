Iranian Intelligence Ministry detains Mossad spy squad

TEHRAN- The Iranian Intelligence Ministry on Saturday revealed that a group of Mossad agents had been detained.

The Zionist regime's operatives had been sent to Iran to commit terrorist actions, according to the statement from the ministry, but they were all incarcerated before doing any mischief.

The statement asserts that the network's members entered Iran through the Kurdistan area and communicated with Mossad through one of Iran's neighbors.

The network, according to the statement, was outfitted with cutting-edge operating and communication tools as well as powerful explosives.

In certain sensitive areas and on pre-selected targets, the ministry stated, they meant to engage in unprecedented acts of terrorism and sabotage. However, it added, they were all taken into custody and their equipment were ripped away.

In its statement, the ministry noted that further information would be released following an ongoing investigation and intelligence surveillance into potential links between the arrested team and individuals inside and outside the country.

The attack on the network was achieved as a result of a complex operation inside and outside Iran, reported Nour news, a media outlet close to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

It added that the network entered Iran months ago under the command of the head of the Zionist regime’s spy organization, Mossad, from the Kurdistan region of Iraq, and while identifying one of the country's sensitive centers in Isfahan province, they planned to detonate it.

The report says the operational agents had been receiving training for months in one of African countries to implement the operation, and they performed the intended operation in a simulated manner several times.

Prior to entering Iran, the team was under the close supervision of officers and experts from the Iranian Intelligence Ministry, Nour news said. It said they were monitored by a network of intelligence officials so that Iran’s intelligence apparatus could identify all their members and their internal and external contacts.

Their arrest was carried out while even high-explosive materials were planted by them in their desired location and only a few hours were left for conducting the final stage of their terrorist operation.

The news outlet said more details about the destruction of the network and the arrest of its operatives will be published soon.