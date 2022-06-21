Iran dismantles spying network affiliated with Mossad

TEHRAN— Iran has dismantled a network of Mossad spies who had plans to assassinate Iranian nuclear scientists in Zahedan, capital of the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan.

Explaining the details of the arrest of Mossad agents by the intelligence service in the province, the provincial attorney general said, “These spies intended to assassinate nuclear scientists.”

In a press conference on Tuesday, Mehdi Shamsabadi pointed out that the case is currently in the preliminary investigation stage and an indictment will be issued and sent to the court soon.

The attorney general went on to say that a plethora of evidence were collected against them so that they did not even protest when the arrest warrant was issued.

Stating that some members of the network were arrested in Sistan- Baluchestan, Shamsabadi said that a number of other members and agents of the spying network were arrested outside the province by intelligence forces.

He added some of the agents, according to the detainees’ confessions, were in direct contact with Mossad officers.

Following a series of intelligence and operational measures by the intelligence members, three publishers of classified information and documents related to the Israeli regime's intelligence service were arrested with judicial permits. These agents were involved in the dissemination of classified information and documents.

One of these individuals tried to pave the way for access to confidential information by approaching administrative and executive officials.

One of the detainees was a woman, and prior to her arrest, she had a senior provincial responsibility as well as working for an organization subsidiary to the presidential office in the previous administration.

