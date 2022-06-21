5 elections in 3 years: Instability rocks Tel Aviv

TEHRAN— On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett bode farewell after a one-year tenure, submitting a bill to dissolve the Israeli Parliament, otherwise known as the Knesset.

Consulting his key coalition ally Yair Lapid, the two agreed that Lapid would take over as the caretaker Israeli premier next week, until the elections are held.

Creating a major surprise for the Western media, the announcement followed weeks of increasing political instability in Tel Aviv.

In a joint press conference with Lapid, the architect of the coalition, Bennett said he made the "difficult" decision to dissolve parliament in order to protect Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank.

Elsewhere in the presser, the two announced that Bennett would continue his job of propagating against Iran by remaining in charge of the Iran file.

The coalition that includes religious nationalists like Bennett, Lapid's centrist party, hawks, left-wingers and Arab Muslims had until June 30 to renew a measure that ensures West Bank settlers live under Israeli law.

Multiple Arab lawmakers within the coalition refused to support the move in the Palestinian territory under occupation since 1967.

However, the controversially outrageous bill was not the only thing that cost Bennett his seat. He had lost the Knesset majority since April this year.

On April 6, 2022, a key member of the Bennett-Lapid coalition from Yamina party said she was quitting the coalition government – a surprise move that abruptly leaves the coalition without a parliamentary majority.

Having been plunged into a political crisis, dissolving the Knesset would mean that an election must be held in Tel Aviv to determine the next prime minister. An announcement by Bennett’s office said that the elections will be held on October 25.

Ironically, one of the candidates for the premiership is 73-year-old former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a private meeting, Netanyahu has announced that he intends to take over the position to hand the regime in a “strong economic, security and social status,” local Israeli reporters said. The claim that provoked hilarious reactions from the Israeli community, ridiculing Netanyahu over his miserable tenures as the prime minister.

Commenting on Bennett’s ruling, Diana Buttu, a lawyer and former adviser to the Palestinian peace negotiations team said, “This has never been a coalition that is good to Palestinians; to the contrary, this government has made sure to expand settlements and has pushed for the demolition of more Palestinian homes than any other government. It has also passed a racist law that openly declares that Israel wishes to ensure a Jewish demographic majority.”

The Lapid-Bennett coalition failed miserably in a one-year reign. Even Bennett himself admitted it.

On September 12, 2021, Bennett called the escape of six Palestinian high-security prisoners “a series of mistakes and failures.”

Killing and abducting journalists was also one of the major focal points of the right-wing coalition’s tenure, which created a massive outrage in the global community.

However, it won’t matter who would take over the premiership in Tel Aviv. What matters is that the 8th-decade curse is working.

The prophecies of Israel in the Old Testament Tanakh (or the Hebrew Bible) say that the fall of the Israeli Kingdom has internal causes and is caused by conflicts between the Israeli tribes, and in the end, God will do what He did. Like King Solomon’s kingdom which fell apart.

These prophecies are being examined today in the discourse of Israelis with the arrival of Israel in its 8th decade with concern about internal differences in Israeli politics.

The majority of Israel’s leaders believe in the 8th-decade curse. According to scholarly reports, most of Israel's governments collapsed after Solomon during the eighth decade.

The end is near.