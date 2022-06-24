Iran urges Turkey to raise voice against Israeli ridiculous allegations

TEHRAN — Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Friday rebuffed accusations made by the Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid against Iran.

Khatibzadeh ridiculed the baseless accusations and allegations made by Lapid in Ankara at a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu as part of a “ridiculous fabricated scenario” to destroy relations between the two Muslim countries of Iran and Turkey.

The spokesman labeled this counterfeit scenario as a conspiracy by Tel Aviv to divert the public opinion in Turkey and other regional countries from the Palestinian cause and the terrorist acts of this child-killing regime.

The diplomat added, “Unfortunately, about a week ago, a psychological operation was launched to engage the media in fictitious scenarios using incorrect and biased information to prepare the ground for the Israeli foreign minister's propagated scenario.”

Khatibzadeh noted that Iran’s neighbor Turkey is well aware of the baseless allegations made by the lying Israeli terrorist regime and is not expected to remain silent in the face of these divisive allegations.

“This regime has repeatedly shown how unreliable it is,” the diplomat reminded Turkey.

The spokesman restated that Tehran’s response to the Israeli assassinations and acts of sabotage will always remain firm, authoritative and without threatening the security of ordinary citizens and the security of other countries.

“The theatrics of this terrorist regime are not believed by anyone, and even if some parties seem to have a show of support based on fleeting expediency, in reality they know what a dangerous regime they are facing,” Khatibzadeh pointed out.

On Thursday, Lapid thanked Turkey for foiling an Iranian plot to harm Israelis in Istanbul and claimed the effort was still underway.

Turkish authorities arrested five Iranians suspected of planning attacks on Israelis ahead of Lapid’s visit, Turkish media claimed earlier in the day.

