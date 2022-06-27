Amir Abdollahian departs for Turkey

TEHRAN— Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian left Tehran for Ankara, Turkey, on Monday.

Amir Abdollahian intends to hold bilateral discussions with high-ranking Turkish officials.

The visit to Ankara by the Iranian foreign minister is taking place upon an official invitation by his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu after postponed the trip twice.

The visit is scheduled to give a boost to relations between the two countries as well as regional and international cooperation.

Iran’s top diplomat is also scheduled to directly fly to Turkmenistan after his trip to Ankara to attend the meeting of the foreign ministers of the countries bordering the Caspian Sea,

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday.