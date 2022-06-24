Putin will surely visit Iran, but exact date not yet known: Kremlin spokesman

TEHRAN - Russian President Vladimir Putin will certainly visit Iran at some point, but the exact date of this visit is yet unknown, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told TASS.

"He will certainly [go there] over time, but exact dates are yet to be determined," the spokesman said, when asked to comment on the possibility of Putin visiting Iran and participating in an Astana format summit.

On Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian in a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed hope that the Iran-Russia-Turkey summit would eventually convene in Tehran.

Plans to hold such a meeting were announced even before the novel coronavirus pandemic, but the event had to be postponed many times since.