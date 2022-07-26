The history of the 27th division in "Along with the Thunderbolt"

The book "Along with the Thunderbolt," authored and edited by Hussein Behzad and Golali Babaei, contains a historical report and a documentary on the formation of the 27th Mohammad Rasulullah Division from the beginning of December 1981 to June 1982.

This book, which is a Soore Mehr production, was chosen as the best book for the research section of the 6th Holy Defense Book Festival.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution wrote in part of his appreciation for this book: “Numerous novels, scripts, and biographies can be taken from this extremely significant and extensive sourcebook. The moments and feelings captured throughout this book are the wonderful details that display the greatest of the Islamic Revolution's artistic expressions of jihad and sacrifice, bravery, and inventiveness.”

A part of the book "Along with the Thunderbolt"

“After it became dark, our skilled men successfully crossed the Karun River and quickly began to proceed. One of the miracles of the initial part of the operation was the walk of more than 30 kilometers in the west of Karun. Without a clear destination, a person would undoubtedly get lost if attempting to travel 10 kilometers in this flat, straightforward plain during the day. By using the detailed identifications, they had previously completed, God helped our men be able to eliminate more than 50% of Iraqi units that night. Military analysts from other countries could find it difficult to assess the will and bravery required to plan such an operation, which is why it is so significant,” said Hassan Bagheri, commander of the Nasr operational station, of the 27th division forces' efforts at this stage of the operation.