Khosravi Vafa registers for presidency of Iran Olympic Committee

TEHRAN – Mahmoud Khosravi Vafa, current president of Iran’s National Paralympic Committee (NPC) has registered for presidential election of the Iran’s National Olympic Committee (NOC).

Khosravi Vafa, who is leading Iran’s NPC since 2001, registered for the Iran’s NOC on Wednesday.

Khosravi Vafa said he will withdraw from the elections if Reza Salehi Amiri, current NOC president, registers for the elections.

Hadi Saei, the most successful Iranian athlete in Olympic history, has registered for the presidency.

Mehdi Alinejad, the Iranian Deputy Minister of Sport and Youth, is another candidate for the presidency.

Arash Miresmaeili, president of Iran judo federation, has also registered for the elections.

Salehi Amiri was appointed as NOC’s president in 2018 as replacement of Kioumars Hashemi.

The Iran’s National Olympic Committee presidential election will be held on Aug. 28.